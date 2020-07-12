Shirley Juanita McCright
Pearl - Shirley Juanita McCright, age 78 of Pearl, passed away on Sunday, July12, 2020 at a local hospital. Graveside services will be 10am Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens.
She was born on October 8, 1941 in Rankin County to the late George Taylor Allen and Mary Ethel Wadford Allen.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Ron McCright of Pearl; children, Jamie Walker of Pearland, TX, Penny Sessums, Gina McCright, Dale Brister all of Pearl, MS, and step-daughter, Carolyn Martinez of Norcross, GA; sisters, Kay Denson of Lebanon, TX and Lois Sessums of Pelahatchie, MS; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her step-daughter, Susan McCright.
