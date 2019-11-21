Services
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Flora
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Flora
Shirley Kerr Cohea


1938 - 2019
Shirley Kerr Cohea Obituary
Shirley Kerr Cohea

Brandon - Shirley Kerr Cohea, 81, of Brandon, MS and former longtime resident of Flora, MS, died on Thursday, November 21, 2019.

Born in Slaughter, MS on April 8, 1938, she was the daughter of the late John and Clara Kerr. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Ricky Cohea.

She is survived by her sweetheart of 68 years and her husband of 64 years, Houston Cohea; daughter, Sandra Glover (Stuart); sons, Houston Cohea (Lori) and Lacy Cohea (Terri); grandchildren: Brad Fife, Brent Fife, Jessica Bibler, Nick Cohea, Rob Cohea, Nicole Cohea, Chris Beasley, and Jeff Beasley; and 10 great grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 until the hour of the service at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Flora. Interment will follow in Flora Cemetery.

"But I trust in your unfailing love: my heart rejoices in your salvation. I will sing to the Lord, for He has been good to me." Psalms 13:5
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
