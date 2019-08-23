Services
Harpeth Hills Funeral Home
9090 Highway 100
Nashville, TN 37221
615-646-9292
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Covenant Presbyterian Church
Nashville, TN
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Covenant Presbyterian Church
Nashville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Stockett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Patterson White Stockett


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Patterson White Stockett Obituary
Shirley Patterson White Stockett

Jackson - Shirley Patterson White Stockett, aged 82, formerly of Jackson, Mississippi, passed away peacefully at her home in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was born January 15, 1937 to the late EM Patterson and Virginia Katherine Campbell of Terry, Mississippi.

Mrs. Stockett was a brilliant business woman and had long enjoyed an interest in real estate, investment, banking and finance. In the 1960's, she was perhaps the first female owner and CEO of a Savings and Loan in the State of Mississippi, an endeavor she gave up to marry the love of her life, Peter McKenzie Stockett, Jr. What followed was life in Washington, DC and Jackson, Mississippi raising their only child together, Laura McKenzie Stockett. She would later return to work as a real estate broker and agent and as a principal in managing her husband's Mississippi and Louisiana oil and gas interests before relocating to Tennessee to be closer to her daughter's family after Peter passed away. Mrs. Stockett was a lifelong Baptist and Christian believer.

Mrs. Stockett is preceded in death by her parents, husband and eldest child, Thomas E. White, affectionately known as "Bo." She is survived by her daughter, Laura Stockett Roberts; son-in-law, William Ayres Roberts and grandsons McKenzie Ayres Roberts ("Mac"), a student at Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana and William Overton Roberts ("Overton"), a student at Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, Tennessee.

A private graveside service will take place Friday morning, August 23rd, at Harpeth Hills in Nashville. A visitation at 10 am and service at 11 am will immediately follow at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Nashville. In lieu of flowers and donations, Mrs. Stockett would want friends and survivors to cook a meal for someone they love.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now