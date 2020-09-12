1/
Shirley Puckett Tillman
1941 - 2020
Shirley Puckett Tillman

Hazlehurst - Shirley Puckett Tillman, 79, beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and close friends at her home in Hazlehurst, MS on September 10, 2020 at 8:57 p.m.

Visitation for Mrs. Tillman will be from 5-8 P.M. on Sunday, September 13 at Stringer Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 14 at 11 A.M. at the Hazlehurst City Cemetery. Dr. John Matthews will officiate.

Mrs. Tillman was born on July 20, 1941 in Jackson, MS. She is preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie Calando Puckett and Helen Daniels Puckett, as well as her husband of 48 years, Herman Tillman, Jr.

Mrs. Tillman worked in banking for over 40 years. She began her career with Deposit Guaranty National Bank in Jackson, MS and retired from Copiah Bank in 2001, where she served Copiah County customers for 38 years. Mrs. Tillman graduated from Forrest Hill High School, where she was a majorette and also played the clarinet in the band. She assisted her husband in their family business, Tillman Furniture Company, and enjoyed family vacations, sewing for her family and spending time with her beloved friend group, The Hazlehurst Hotties. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Hazlehurst, as well as the Order of the Eastern Star.

Mrs. Tillman is survived by her brother, Johnnie Puckett, daughters, Julie Tillman Watson and Anne Tillman Williams, as well as five grandchildren, Wynn Watson (Molly), Lauren Watson Blanton (Matt), Andrew Watson, Allison Williams and Anna Williams. The family would like to thank her devoted caregivers, Martha Kelly and Lekitha Mack.

The family requests that any memorials be sent to First Baptist Church, 151 Caldwell Drive, Hazlehurst, MS 39083 or to the Palmer Home for Children, P. O. Box 746, Columbus, MS 39703.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Stringer Family Funeral Homes
SEP
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hazlehurst City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Stringer Family Funeral Homes
28023 Highway 28
Hazlehurst, MS 39083
(601) 894-1331
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Stringer Funeral Home
