Wilcox Funeral Home
106 Jordan Street
Carthage, MS 39051
(601) 267-8081
Clinton - Shirley S. Gayle, a native of Clinton, MS passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. She was born in Leake County to Robert and Lella Scrivner.

She had 3 brothers, Dean, Gene, and Pete Scrivner, all of Carthage and 2 sisters, Mary Lowery of Renfroe and Cleo Green of Carthage.

She is survived by a daughter, Jamie Brown of Crystal Springs, MS and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Vernon O. Gayle of Clinton, MS, a daughter, Amye Price of Clinton, and all of her brothers and sisters.

She was a charter member of Oak Forest Baptist Church and new Church of The Creator in Clinton, MS. She owned and operated her own beauty salon for 35 years.

There will be a private burial at Pleasant Grove Methodist Church Cemetery with Dr. John McCarty officiating.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 17, 2019
