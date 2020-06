Shirlie S. O'CainCanton - Shirlie Stiedle O'Cain, 89, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Hospice Ministries. Graveside services will be 2:00 pm on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Forest Grove Cemetery.Shirlie was a member of First Baptist Church of Canton. She was preceded in death by her husband George Kelly O'Cain.Survivors include: son, Gary O'Cain (Renea Pittman) of Jackson; and brother, Frank Stiedle (Virginia) of Canton.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com