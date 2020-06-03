Shirlie S. O'Cain
Canton - Shirlie Stiedle O'Cain, 89, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Hospice Ministries. Graveside services will be 2:00 pm on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Forest Grove Cemetery.
Shirlie was a member of First Baptist Church of Canton. She was preceded in death by her husband George Kelly O'Cain.
Survivors include: son, Gary O'Cain (Renea Pittman) of Jackson; and brother, Frank Stiedle (Virginia) of Canton.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.