Shirlie S. O'Cain

Canton - Shirlie Stiedle O'Cain, 89, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Hospice Ministries. Graveside services will be 2:00 pm on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Forest Grove Cemetery.

Shirlie was a member of First Baptist Church of Canton. She was preceded in death by her husband George Kelly O'Cain.

Survivors include: son, Gary O'Cain (Renea Pittman) of Jackson; and brother, Frank Stiedle (Virginia) of Canton.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Forest Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
