Sibbie Milner Davis
Mount Olive - (August 28, 1942 - June 10, 2020)
Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Billy M. King-Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Collins for Sibbie Milner Davis, 77 of Mount Olive, who passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Asbury House in Hattiesburg.
Brother Lavon Taylor will officiate at the services with interment to follow in the New Liberty Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Mount Olive. Special music will be provided by Mr. and Mrs. Jon Neal. Billy M. King-Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Collins will be in charge of the arrangements.
Visitation will be held from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Billy M. King-Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Collins.
Pallbearers will be Keith Saucier, Madison DeLoach, Ruslan Saucier, Heath Butler, Riley Butler, and Sam Impastato.
Mrs. Davis was born on August 28, 1942 in Mize, Mississippi, to George and Velma Gentry Milner. She graduated from Mize High School, Jones County Junior College, and University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics, and William Carey University with a Master's Degree in Elementary Education. She then began her dream of teaching children in White Oak and Bay Springs for twenty-eight years.
New Liberty Missionary Baptist Church was where she and her family faithfully worshipped. After helping her parents in their later years, she began a new chapter in her life. She became a wife, mother, and grandmother. She and her husband, Ray enjoyed ten years together and would have celebrated their 11th Anniversary next month. Cooking and entertaining family as well as traveling were her joys.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Velma Gentry Milner; one sister, Mary Davis; a granddaughter, BreighAnn Saucier; and a grandson, Justin Davis.
Survivors include her husband, Ray Davis of Mount Olive; four children, LeighAnn DeLoach, Steve Davis (Lora), Robin Butler, all of Ellisville, and Melissa Saucier (Keith) of Hattiesburg; one brother, Don Milner (Linda) of Crystal Springs; fifteen grandchildren, Savannah, Madison, Bailey, Riley, Maycee, Mollee, Brace, Brooks, Brody, Brent, Ruslan, Julia, Landon, Rylan, and Willow; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.