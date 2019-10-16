|
|
Sibyl Durrett Banks
Brandon - Sibyl Durrett Banks passed away October 10, 2019 at her home in Flowood, MS. Memorial service will be held 10AM 10/19 at St. Stephen's Anglican Church, with Fr. Johnathan Kell officiating.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at Memory Hill Gardens, Skyland Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL 1PM/2PM on 10/20.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Joe Henry Banks; son, Albert Henry Banks; Daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Burch Banks; Grandsons, David Victor Banks, Andrew Henry Banks, and Joseph Harold Banks.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be most appreciative of donations to: St. Stephen's Reformed Episcopal Church, Flowood, MS Circlewood Baptist Church, Tuscaloosa, AL or Beulah Baptist Church, Eutaw, AL
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019