Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen's Anglican Church
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memory Hill Gardens
Skyland Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sibyl Durrett Banks


1942 - 2019
Sibyl Durrett Banks Obituary
Sibyl Durrett Banks

Brandon - Sibyl Durrett Banks passed away October 10, 2019 at her home in Flowood, MS. Memorial service will be held 10AM 10/19 at St. Stephen's Anglican Church, with Fr. Johnathan Kell officiating.

A visitation for family and friends will be held at Memory Hill Gardens, Skyland Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL 1PM/2PM on 10/20.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Joe Henry Banks; son, Albert Henry Banks; Daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Burch Banks; Grandsons, David Victor Banks, Andrew Henry Banks, and Joseph Harold Banks.

In lieu of flowers, the family would be most appreciative of donations to: St. Stephen's Reformed Episcopal Church, Flowood, MS Circlewood Baptist Church, Tuscaloosa, AL or Beulah Baptist Church, Eutaw, AL
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
