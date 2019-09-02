Services
Tutor Funeral Home
3035 Simpson Highway 13
Mendenhall, MS 39114
(601) 847-9199
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Tutor Funeral Home
Mendenhall, MS
Service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Tutor Funeral Home
Mendenhall, MS
Sid Davis


1945 - 2019
Sid Davis Obituary
Sid Davis

Mendenhall - On Saturday, August 31, 2019, Sid Davis passed away at his home in Mendenhall, MS.

In his professional life, he was a bank examiner for the FDIC for seven years before returning to Mendenhall to begin a life-long banking career. He served as President of Peoples Bank from 1980 to 2000 when he retired from full-time banking. He was currently serving Chairman of the Board of Peoples Bank. His final career was as a Collaborative Lawyer and Mediator.

He believed in continual learning and was intellectually curious. He earned a BA in Accounting from Ole Miss and an MBA from the University of Alabama. He was licensed as a Certified Public Accountant. He also earned his Juris Doctorate from the Mississippi College School of Law and passed the bar exam. He served as an adjunct professor for Mississippi College School of Law, and he earned a Masters of Liberal Arts from Millsaps College.

He was a great philanthropist, giving both locally as well as throughout the state to many charities. He served on the following boards: Mississippi Opera, New Stage Theatre, the Crossroads Film Festival, and Mississippi Symphony.

Sid was preceded in death by his parents Sidney and Neddie Davis. He was devoted to his wife Kathy, sons Dee (Nancy), Brad (Melissa), David Jones (Rene') and Kelly Jones (Ashley). Grandchildren Cole and Amelia, Ramsey and Hans-Luca Davis, Zac (Bailey), Katie, Zane, Mollie and Thomas Jones. He was loved by his siblings Deborah Ammann (Steven), Jean Cockrell (Charles), Marty Steinberger (Bruce), Phillip Davis (Audrey) and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was a founder of Simpson County Country Club, was instrumental in bringing public kindergarten to Mississippi, and was an avid little league baseball coach for many years. He was a Mississippian's Mississippian. He loved his home state.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm with services beginning at 3:00 all at Tutor Funeral Home in Mendenhall, MS. Interment will follow in Mendenhall City Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted with Tutor Funeral Home of Mendenhall.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 2, 2019
