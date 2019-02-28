|
|
Sidney H. Ladd, Jr.
Philadelphia - Services for Sidney H. Ladd, Jr., will be held Friday, March 1, 2019, at 11 a. m. from McClain-Hays Chapel with Rev. Sean Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Neshoba County. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at McClain-Hays Funeral Home. McClain-Hays Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Ladd, 79, died Saturday, February 23, 2019, in Garland, Texas.
He was a native of the Linwood Community of Neshoba County and longtime resident of Jackson, MS. He formerly worked at Vickers in Jackson before opening Ladd's Barber Shop in the mid-60s. Mr. Ladd served in the Army National Guard for eight years. He enjoyed working on his farm in Neshoba County, especially the time spent on his tractor. Mr. Ladd was Baptist by faith.
Survivors include son, David Sidney Ladd (Jill) of Columbia, TN; daughter, Dr. Stephanie Ladd Beaumont (Dr. Shannon Lee Beaumont) of Garland, TX; four grandchildren, Sydney Shea Ladd of Columbia, TN, Rebecca Mae, Grace Bethany and Ava Louise Beaumont, all of Garland, TX; sister, Blonzell Ladd Brown of Decatur, MS, Sarah Ladd Glascoe (Richard) of Mobile, AL; numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
Mr. Ladd was preceded in death by parents, Sidney O. Ladd and Ethel Martin Ladd; sister, Annie Lois Ladd Skinner; brothers, Ernest Ladd, Howard Ladd and Billy Joe Ladd.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 28, 2019