Sidney Harold Bishop
Raymond - Sidney Harold Bishop, 86, passed at Hospice Ministries in Jackson on January 14, 2020. Visitation will be on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home in Clinton. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Natchez Trace Cemetery.
Harold was a native of Conehatta, MS in Newton County. He honorably served in the Army. He worked for the U.S. Geological Survey for 29 years and DEQ for 14 years. He deeply loved his wife Nancy, and their three children, seven grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.
Harold was a long time member of Calvary Baptist Church where he worked many hours on the grounds and maintenance of the buildings.
He was survived by his daughter Patty Self (Jerry), son Mark Bishop (Monti), and son Kelly Bishop (Mary), his seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and his brothers and sisters.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Nancy, his sister Janice Havis, and parents Sam and Sallie Bishop.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Calvary Baptist Church, 'Rainy Day' Fund, to honor his memory in the restoration of his beloved church.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020