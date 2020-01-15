Services
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
106 Cynthia Street
Clinton, MS 39056
(601) 924-9308
Resources
More Obituaries for Sidney Bishop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidney Harold Bishop


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sidney Harold Bishop Obituary
Sidney Harold Bishop

Raymond - Sidney Harold Bishop, 86, passed at Hospice Ministries in Jackson on January 14, 2020. Visitation will be on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home in Clinton. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Natchez Trace Cemetery.

Harold was a native of Conehatta, MS in Newton County. He honorably served in the Army. He worked for the U.S. Geological Survey for 29 years and DEQ for 14 years. He deeply loved his wife Nancy, and their three children, seven grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.

Harold was a long time member of Calvary Baptist Church where he worked many hours on the grounds and maintenance of the buildings.

He was survived by his daughter Patty Self (Jerry), son Mark Bishop (Monti), and son Kelly Bishop (Mary), his seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and his brothers and sisters.

Harold was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Nancy, his sister Janice Havis, and parents Sam and Sallie Bishop.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Calvary Baptist Church, 'Rainy Day' Fund, to honor his memory in the restoration of his beloved church.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sidney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -