Sidney Hugh Easley
Sidney Hugh Easley

Brandon - Sidney Hugh Easley, 73, of Brandon, Mississippi, died at home July 23, 2020, surrounded by family members. Funeral services were held July 23, 2020, at Oliver Funeral Home Chapel in Eupora, with burial in Clarkson Cemetery in Webster County. A funeral Mass will be held at a later date at St. Paul Catholic Church in Flowood, Mississippi.

A member of the Mississippi House of Representatives from 1984 through 1987, he was a graduate of Mathiston High School and received his Bachelor of Science from the College of Business and Industry at Mississippi State University in 1969. He earned his Master of Public Policy and Administration from Mississippi State University in 2003. He was a graduate of the John C. Stennis Institute of Government at Mississippi State University and was a Certified Grants Specialist by the National Grant Writers Association. Mr. Easley was a retired Vice President of Mississippi Home Corporation. He played guitar and banjo and was an amateur country musician and singer, often performing at local oprys and nursing homes. He had been a Mason and was a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Paul Catholic Church in Flowood.

Mr. Easley was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon Webster Easley and Susie Thelma Gammill Easley; his first wife, Betty Cook Easley; his eldest son, William Wade Easley; and his brother, Vernon Coy Easley. Mr. Easley is survived by his wife, Mary Jacq Watson Easley of Brandon; son Daniel Easley of Brandon; son Richard Easley (Amanda) of Flowood; stepson Andrew Mark Rainey (Cathy) of Northport, Alabama; sisters Margie Easley Pepper of Eupora and Glenda Easley Parker (Larry) of Ridgeland; brother W.C. Easley (Barbara) of the Villages, Florida; five grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
