Dr. Sidney Marion Craft, Jr.
Houston - Dr. Sidney M. Craft, Jr., 1945-2020
Sidney Marion Craft, Jr., DDS, died unexpectedly in Houston on Friday, July 24, 2020. The apparent cause was a fall inside his home. The news shocked his staff, patients, friends, and family.
A sought after Houston orthodontist since 1972, he was a kind and empathetic practitioner and nationally recognized clinician.
Born in Spartanburg, SC, on January 22, 1945, to parents Sidney Marion Craft, Sr., and Barbara (Davison) Craft, Sidney and his younger brother Charles grew up in Jackson, Mississippi, in a loving family. He was a beloved older brother to Charles. The two were a part of an extended clan of Craft cousins that stayed close throughout their lives. "He could do anything, and do it well," recalled first cousin Ann Craft McKee.
Sidney also had childhood friends from Jackson that remained close until his death. Before the COVID-19 shutdown, he had traveled out to see lifelong friend United States District Judge William (Bill) Alsup on his California ranch in the Sierra Nevada. Dad had a love of nature, and adored hiking, traveling, and running. As a result of more than 20 High Sierra explorations with his childhood friends from Mississippi and California, he became a skilled mountaineer.
Sidney was a gifted athlete, and this extended to every sport, including both junior high and high school football and baseball. While in high school, Sidney played American Legion baseball for the Jackson, Mississippi Valley Gas team. As a star player in high school and American Legion baseball, which won three state championships, one regional championship, and competed in the 1961 American Legion World Series, he signed a full scholarship in baseball with Mississippi State University. He played right field on the starting team for Mississippi State when they won two SEC championships (1965, 1966).
Sidney was handsome and charming. "And his friends, we couldn't even be jealous because Sid was so nice, so kind, so gracious and still one of the guys," remembered Bill. Sidney was voted "Most Handsome" at Provine High School graduating class of 1963.
Sidney earned degrees from Mississippi State University, the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry and the Department of Orthodontics in the University of North Carolina Adams School of Dentistry.
With his first wife, Naomi, he had two daughters. Left to mourn his passing are his children Rene (Dan) and Michelle (David), and their children of Austin; his brother Charles Craft and wife Margaret, of Madison, MS. Also left to mourn are his nieces and nephews, along with numerous cousins, his many friends and his office staff and patients.
Due to COVID-19, the family will host a memorial to celebrate the life of Sidney at a later date.
Please consider a donation in Dr. Sidney M. Craft's memory to his grandson's favorite organization, the Autism Society of Texas. To read the longer obituary, please visit Sidney's memorial page at www.integrityfuneral.com
