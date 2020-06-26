Simmie J. Barnes
Simmie J. Barnes

Byram - Simmie J. Barnes, age 92, born February 22, 1928 passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020 at her home in Byram, MS. Although Simmie had worked outside the home until she was 82, she considered herself first and foremost, a homemaker and was most happy in the kitchen surrounded by her loved ones. She was quite possibly the best cook in the south and known for her homemade biscuits.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert S. Barnes, Sr., and her daughter, Judith Barnes Reaume (Bruce). She is survived by her children, Robert Barnes, Jr. (Connie), Cynthia Barnes (Vincent), Patricia Barnes, Eddie Barnes (Helen), Denise Barnes Hart, and a sister, Jessie Williamson. She leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, June 29, at Lakewood Funeral Home in Jackson, MS with only immediate family members in attendance.

We respectfully ask that everyone in attendance wear a face mask. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
