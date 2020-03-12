|
Simon Brieger
Charlotte - Simon Alan Brieger arrived at the feet of Jesus in the early morning of March 3, 2020. He was born January 7, 1939 in Schamberville, MS to the late Simon Audolph and Etoile Brieger. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Randy, and his wife, Carolyn Woods.
Alan is survived by his children, Tanya (Ridgeland, MS) and Chris (Charlotte, NC).
Interment will be held privately in North Carolina.
A full obituary may be read at kepnerfh.com
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020