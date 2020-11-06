Sonny Bolton
Jackson - Sonny Bolton died at home after a short illness at the age of 81. He was born in Thomaston, GA and named after his father, Leonard C. Bolton but was always Sonny to family and friends.
He was a graduate of Auburn University and has lived the past fifty five years in Jackson with his wife fifty nine years, Patricia Hughes Bolton.
Sonny has been a faithful member of Christ United Methodist Church for thirty seven years. He was preceded in death by his son Bob Bolton and is survived by his wife, his daughters, Laurie Bolton Koury(Peter), Leigh B. Tucker(Tim) son, Ben S. Bolton(Robin), eight grandchildren and a great granddaughter.
Visitation will be 4-6pm Monday November 9, 2020 at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland. Funeral services will be 10:00am Tuesday November 10, 2020 at the funeral home preceded by visitation from 9am.
For additional information go to www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com