Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
Madison, MS
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:30 PM
Resources
Spencer Cole Noble Obituary
Spencer Cole Noble

Spencer Cole Noble, age 32, passed away in his sleep Saturday, October 5, 2019. Spencer grew up in Greenville, MS where he graduated from Greenville Christian School in 2005. He was a natural born musician, a self- taught drummer. Music was ever present in his daily life as evident by his son being named "Rhythm". In recent years he found joy in hunting and shooting guns along side his many friends. A devoted father, animal lover, and known hard worker. Spencer enjoyed cooking, attending concerts, all things affiliated with Asian culture and devouring his Maw Maw's homemade ravioli.

Spencer, well known for his immeasurable heart of gold and his generous spirit..will always be remembered for his contagious smile that he shared with everyone.

Spencer is survived by his beloved wife, Cristy Hurst, his adoring son Rhythm, and his step daughter Cadence Aguilar. He is furthered survived by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Harry Noble, his sister, Landrey Noble, his brother, Chad Noble and his biggest fan, Maw Maw Noble (Theresa Noble). He will be sorely missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison, MS at 10:00 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. The burial will be celebrated at the Greenville Cemetery in Greenville, MS at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers Spencer would hope that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness, pay it forward.

Donations can also be made in Spencer's name to the charity or church of your choice.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
