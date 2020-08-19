1/
Spencer Drew Holliday
1990 - 2020
Spencer Drew Holliday

Spencer Drew Holliday, born February 6, 1990, made a lasting impact on countless lives during the thirty years he lived this side of eternity. On August 8, 2020, Spencer was welcomed into the presence of Jesus, whom he loved and worshipped.

Spencer enjoyed carpentry, skateboarding, hunting, joking, music, and video text messages. But his First Love was Jesus Christ, who changed his life when he was in high school. To meet Spencer was to remember him. His joy could light up a room and his no-nonsense, tell-it-like-it-is words of truth pierced straight to the heart.

Spencer was a gifted singer and musician who could play any instrument, but his talent was eclipsed by the anointing of a worshipper who led people into the presence of God. Whether it was ministering to forgotten people in inner-city neighborhoods, pouring his life into discipling young people, or mentoring men twice his age, Spencer lived a life of being radically abandoned to Jesus.

Spencer was a devoted husband to the love of his life, Melanie. As best friends and teenage sweethearts, they spent half of their lives beside one another. Together, they were committed to obedience to Christ above everything else.

Spencer's children were the light of his life. His legacy of preparing the way of the Lord will be lived through his son, Isaiah Matthew. His daughter, Alyssa Harvest, will see many souls come into God's Kingdom because of her Daddy's life. Spencer was a changed man when he experienced the love of his Good, Good Father. He led his family from an overflow of the transforming, redeeming, restoring love of God.

Zeal for his Father's house and glory consumed Spencer. In life, and now in death, his testimony of God's mercy, grace, and salvation is still leading people into the presence of Jesus. We do not grieve as those without hope. Those who surrender their lives to Christ will see him again and worship God along with Spencer, singing, "You are worthy of it all."

Spencer is survived by his wife, Melanie Holliday; son, Isaiah Matthew; daughter, Alyssa Harvest; mother, Vera Ashcraft of Poplarville; father, Stephen Holliday and stepmother, Harriett Holliday of Pensacola, FL; brothers, Michael Tatum of Cape Girardeau, MO, and Austin Stevens of Florence; sister, Kristen Tatum of Magee; paternal grandparents, Sid & Delores Holliday of Raymond; maternal grandmother, Emily Jackson of Pearl; and many uncles, aunts and cousins.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. (Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.) Southside Assembly of God, 665 Raymond Rd., Jackson, MS 39204.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations for Melanie, Isaiah, and Alyssa. Please give through their church or use the church's link for donations. Mark gifts for the Holliday Family. www.ssaog.com/online-giving/




Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Southside Assembly of God
August 19, 2020
You were taken from this broken world way too soon for your family and friends, but now is your reward to worship the Father eternally in His presence, for He rewards His faithful with a crown in Heaven.
Charles Moses
