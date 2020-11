Staff Sergeant Joseph Cage, Sr. (Ret.)



SSG Joseph Cage, Sr. was born on December 30, 1928, in Louise, MS. He entered eternal rest on November 6, 2020 at the age of 91. SSG Joseph Cage, Sr. entered the US Army by draft in December 1950.



On July 5, 1953, he married the love of his life, the lovely Velma Mae Woodard who preceded him in death on June 29, 1986. To this union, they were blessed with seven beautiful children, six daughters and one son. He leaves to cherish his loving memories, his children: Glenda Cage Barner (Shelly), Joseph Cage, Jr., Dorothy Anna Estella, Arilla Francina, Audrey Bonita Cage, Veronica Alesia Cage Byrd (Michael) all of Jackson, MS and Katherine Levon Cage (Houston, TX).



Services are Saturday November 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Willis and Son Funeral Home Chapel.









