Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Baptist Church
5950 Terry Rd.
Byram, MS
View Map
Terry, MS - Stanley Dennis Luna "Pete", 56, of Terry passed away peacefully at his home on May 14th. Pete was born in Memphis, Tennessee, and moved with his family to Jackson in 1967. Pete enjoyed spending time with his wife Christy, whom he considered his best friend. He had a longtime interest in fixing nearly all kinds of mechanical devices, travelling the open road and activities around water. His work career included small engine and appliance repair, commercial transport, and security services. Even as his health declined, he continued helping his family with repairs they needed and gladly lending a hand with anything he could. Pete was baptised in 1974 at Oak Forest Baptist Church in Jackson. Pete is survived by his wife Christy Luna of Terry, his father, Mel Luna of Flowood; his sister, Gina Luna of Byram; his brother, Matt Luna of The Hague, the Netherlands; two sons, Christopher Luna of Vicksburg and Tyler Luna of San Diego, CA; and two grandchildren, Layla Luna and Cadence Luna. A casual, non-formal celebration of Pete's life is planned for Saturday, May 18th at 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 5950 Terry Rd. in Byram. Friends and family are welcome, and asked to park in the rear lot. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to a charitable cause that will help make the world a better place. Trinity Funeral Services is honored to serve the Luna family in their time of need, and asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers over the coming days.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 17, 2019
