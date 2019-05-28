|
Stanley Parks Fulcher
Picayune - Funeral Services for Stanley Parks Fulcher, age 69, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 3:00 pm at Liberty Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Liberty Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.
Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
Elder Tommy Hudnall, Elder L. Martin, and Rev. Wayne Wilson will officiate the service.
A native of Louisville, MS, he was a retired Maintenance Mechanic in the Oil and Gas Industry and a member of Liberty Landmark Missionary Baptist Church for the past 45 years and he served as the church clerk for 21 years. Stan was a Vietnam Veteran who served his country as a US Marine.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Parks Fulcher and Martha Nell Wood Fulcher.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of nearly 46 wonderful years, Jane S. Fulcher; daughters, Stacey J. (Keath) Ladner and Shannon L. (Mark) Hariel; grandchildren, Evan J. Ladner, Eli J. Ladner, Faith L. Hariel, and Matthew J. Hariel; brothers, Nick Fulcher and K.W. Fulcher.
Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page at www.mcdonaldfh.com
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Kare In Home Health Service nurses and staff. They want to thank them for the love and care given to their loved one.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 28, 2019