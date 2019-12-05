Services
Welch Funeral Home
201 West Lampkin Street
Starkville, MS 39759
(662) 323-5905
Stella Baker Obituary
Stella Baker

Starkville - Stella Hill Baker of Starkville died on December 3, 2019, at the age of 100.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Percy Jackson Baker, her son Robert (Bobby) Baker, her parents Luther and Luna Smith Hill of Ellisville, her sister and her six brothers. She leaves her daughters Betty (Newton) Cole of San Antonio, TX, Mary Lynn (Jimmy) Ball of Calhoun City, MS, and Ann (Dean) Morrison of Madison, MS. She also leaves five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be at 1 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
