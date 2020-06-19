Stella Carol Montgomery McLellan
1931 - 2020
Stella Carol Montgomery McLellan

Stella Carol Montgomery McLellan (Carol), 89, entered Heaven's Gates on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Carol was born on April 14, 1931 in Durant, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stella Carroll Montgomery and Herbert Johnson Montgomery, and her husband, Reedy E. McLellan, Sr. She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Montgomery Lacey, her sons Reedy E McLellan, Jr. (Maria), and David M. McLellan (Elizabeth), and her daughter Tina McLellan Hester (Lamar). She was "Mamoo" to 11 grandchildren: Cory (Pam), Golda, Ivy, Christian, Sarah Beth (Bill), Liza, Laura (Dan), Matthew, Anna (Jeff), Emily (David), Will (Anna), and 13 great grandchildren. The immediate family will have a private graveside service in Durant at a later date. Donations may be made to the Palmer Home for Children or French Camp Academy in her memory.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
