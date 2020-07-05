1/1
Stella Nail
Stella Nail

Stella Fulgham Nail, loving mother, successful business woman, and cosmetologist passed on July 2, 2020. She was born in Choctaw County Mississippi, and she was old enough to vote.

She grew up in Weir, Mississippi. Her parents were Eula McCann and Willis Monroe Fulgham. She graduated from Ackerman High School and Holmes Community College.

She married her high school sweetheart, Cecil King Nail and they lived in Louise and Yazoo City, Mississippi. She had a great sense of style and humor, loved spending time in the garden and with family. She was a special person who was loved by many. She lived in her home in Yazoo City for over fifty years and enjoyed having neighborhood children over for formal tea parties.

She was an active member of the Yazoo Garden Club, a member of the UDC, and former Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star among many community activities.

The family wishes to thank all the people who have laughed and loved with Stella over the years. She lived her life in beauty and made life beautiful for others.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, JT, Floyd and Bud Fulgham. She is survived by her dauther Catherine (Alexander Alston) and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

There will be a graveside service Tuesday, July 7 at 11:00am in Ackerman, Mississippi.

Flowers to be accepted at Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stricklin-King Funeral Home
718 Calhoun Avenue
Yazoo City, MS 39194-3226
(662) 746-4532
