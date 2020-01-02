Services
Stringer Family Funeral Homes
28023 Highway 28
Hazlehurst, MS 39083
(601) 894-1331
Stephen Dale "Steve" Drummonds


1955 - 2020
Stephen Dale "Steve" Drummonds Obituary
Stephen Dale "Steve" Drummonds

Hazlehurst - Stephen Dale "Steve" Drummonds, 64, passed away January 1, 2020 at Select Specialty. Visitation will be 12pm-2pm Saturday at Stringer Family Funeral Home. Services will be 2pm Saturday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mr. Drummonds was a member of Hazlehurst Presbyterian Church and attended Westside Baptist Church. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish.

He was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Sandra Sykes

He is survived by his sisters, Pamela Verney (Jim) of Delta Junction, Alaska and Melissa Jones (Craig) of Wesson; good friend, Jim Channell; nephews, Anthony Dale Jackson (Katie) and their 3 children, Kendall S. Jackson (Angela) and their 2 children, Marty Jones, and Micah Jones; and niece, Meagan Jones.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
