Stephen Michael Lembo, Jr.
Jackson - Stephen Michael Lembo, Jr. (Michael) was born on December 1, 1999 in Jackson, Mississippi and was called home to be with his lord and savior, Jesus Christ, on June 14, 2020. Michael was raised in Madison, Mississippi. He attended Madison Central High School where he ran cross country and played soccer on the 2016 state championship team. Michael also played soccer competitively with his Mississippi Fire/Rush club team. Michael was a member of Broadmoor Baptist Church. His passion was music and song writing, often rapping under the persona Diego Fuego.
Michael is survived by his mother, Amy Jenkins Curtis; stepfather, Robert Earl Curtis; father, Stephen Michael Lembo, Sr.; sister, Mary Ashton Lembo; maternal grandparents, David Thomas Jenkins Sr. and Judith Lynne Jenkins; and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins. Michael was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Salvatore Lembo and Patricia Lembo.
Michael was known for his fun-loving personality and his lighthearted approach to life. He loved both people and animals, particularly his dog, Phife. He brought joy to so many people and was dearly loved by those who knew him well. His presence in our family - and even his contagious smile - will be sorely missed, and his absence will leave a void that will never be filled in this world.
A service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison. Visitation begins at 1:00 PM followed by the funeral service at 3:00 PM.
In addition to floral arrangements, donations can be made in Michael's name to Ashes to Glory Foundation (ashestogloryfoundation.org).
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.