Stephen Michael Lembo Jr.
1999 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Michael Lembo, Jr.

Jackson - Stephen Michael Lembo, Jr. (Michael) was born on December 1, 1999 in Jackson, Mississippi and was called home to be with his lord and savior, Jesus Christ, on June 14, 2020. Michael was raised in Madison, Mississippi. He attended Madison Central High School where he ran cross country and played soccer on the 2016 state championship team. Michael also played soccer competitively with his Mississippi Fire/Rush club team. Michael was a member of Broadmoor Baptist Church. His passion was music and song writing, often rapping under the persona Diego Fuego.

Michael is survived by his mother, Amy Jenkins Curtis; stepfather, Robert Earl Curtis; father, Stephen Michael Lembo, Sr.; sister, Mary Ashton Lembo; maternal grandparents, David Thomas Jenkins Sr. and Judith Lynne Jenkins; and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins. Michael was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Salvatore Lembo and Patricia Lembo.

Michael was known for his fun-loving personality and his lighthearted approach to life. He loved both people and animals, particularly his dog, Phife. He brought joy to so many people and was dearly loved by those who knew him well. His presence in our family - and even his contagious smile - will be sorely missed, and his absence will leave a void that will never be filled in this world.

A service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison. Visitation begins at 1:00 PM followed by the funeral service at 3:00 PM.

In addition to floral arrangements, donations can be made in Michael's name to Ashes to Glory Foundation (ashestogloryfoundation.org).






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved