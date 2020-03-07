|
Stephen R Harris
Raymond - Stephen R Harris, 65, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Lakewood South Funeral Home, 430 McCluer Rd, Jackson, MS 39212. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at Lakewood South Memorial Park.
Steve was born on September 14, 1954 in Jackson, MS. He graduated from Mississippi College with a BS degree in accounting. He proudly served in the US Air Force until becoming a disabled veteran. Steve obtained the Boy Scout Life Rank and was a lifetime member of the NRA. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Clayton Harris and Shirley Damiens Harris; grandson, Stephen Harris, Jr.; brother, Phil Harris; and sister, Donna Harris Zandi.
Steve is survived by his wife, Peggy Harris; sons, Stephen Harris (Mandy) and Tim Harris; grandchildren, Katie and Bradley Harris; brother, Mike Harris (Linda); and his faithful canine companion, Hummer.
The family would like to thank the staff of Mississippi HomeCare for the care given to Steve over the last few years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at
Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020