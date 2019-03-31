|
Steve Rogers
65 - Richard Steven Rogers, age 65, passed on March 27, 2019 at his home in Madison.
Steve is preceded in death by his daughter, Heather Moak and father, James Don Rogers.
He is survived by his mother, Christine "Kaye" Yelverton Rogers; son, Aaron Rogers (Elise); sister, Donna Miller, brother, Ron Rogers; grandchildren, Austin Moak, Pax Rogers, Prestin Moak, Amos Rogers, Silas Rogers; son-in-law, Jayson Moak; and mother of his children, Elise Rogers Green.
Visitation is Monday, April 1, 2019 at Natchez Trace Funeral Home from 11:00am until 11:45am with a graveside service to follow at 12:00 noon in Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 31, 2019