Services
Natchez Trace Cemetery Funeral Home & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Natchez Trace Cemetery Funeral Home & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Steve Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steve Rogers


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Steve Rogers Obituary
Steve Rogers

65 - Richard Steven Rogers, age 65, passed on March 27, 2019 at his home in Madison.

Steve is preceded in death by his daughter, Heather Moak and father, James Don Rogers.

He is survived by his mother, Christine "Kaye" Yelverton Rogers; son, Aaron Rogers (Elise); sister, Donna Miller, brother, Ron Rogers; grandchildren, Austin Moak, Pax Rogers, Prestin Moak, Amos Rogers, Silas Rogers; son-in-law, Jayson Moak; and mother of his children, Elise Rogers Green.

Visitation is Monday, April 1, 2019 at Natchez Trace Funeral Home from 11:00am until 11:45am with a graveside service to follow at 12:00 noon in Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now