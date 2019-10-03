|
Steven Parker
Clinton, MS -
Steven Andrew Parker,66, a resident of Clinton, MS and formerly of Vicksburg, MS, born September 25, 1953, in Mobile, AL, graduated from this life to the next on October 1, 2019 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS with his family by his side. He was a Christian and is now with his Lord and Savior.
Steve was a 1971 graduate of Wingfield High School, Jackson, MS. He served in the U.S. Navy, and served in law enforcement for Madison S.O., Ridgeland P.D. and Vicksburg P.D. Mr. Parker served his community as a Vicksburg Firefighter and retired as Captain with over 33 years of public service. He was a Mason and was also affiliated with the Christian Motorcycle Association for several years.
Steve is survived by his son, James (Tara) Parker; two grandchildren, Kate and Luke Parker all of Canton; two sisters, Kay Gatewood of Lakeland, TN and Amy Jones of Colorado Springs, CO. He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Lois Parker of Brandon, MS.
Visitation at Ott and Lee in Brandon, MS will be held from 10-11 am Friday, October 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 am Friday at the funeral home chapel with interment in Brandon Memorial Gardens in Brandon, MS. Rev. Mitchell Hedgepeth will officiate the services.
Pallbearers will be members of the Christian Motorcycle Association. The family would like to thank them for their service and time.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hospice Ministries of Ridgeland, MS or to a .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 3, 2019