|
|
Mr. Steven Vai Castens "Big Steve"
Mr. Steven Vai Castens "Big Steve", age 32, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. He was born Jun 8, 1987 in Jackson, Mississippi to Reiford Wilburn Castens, III and Sandra Kay Taylor.
Mr. Castens was a resident of Freeport, Florida. He was currently employed as an Electrical Apprentice. He was a devoted Ole Miss Football fan. He was willing to give the shirt off his back when all he had was the shirt on his back. He was a very talented gamer. He loved all of his family. He was an avid and enthusiastic UFC fan. He was also a proud Republican, a Trump supporter who planned on keeping America great.
Mr. Castens is survived by his parents, Sandra Byrd, Ralph Sullivan David Byrd, Buddy Castens; his wife, Kimberly A. Castens; siblings, Zachary Paul Sullivan. Tai Lee Castens, Megan Katherine Sullivan, Jaxon Byrd; his grandparents, Vera and Joe Couch, R.W. Castens, Rose Dennis, Ronnie Dennis; his daughter, Ava Jade Carson; sisters-in-law Farren Castens and Heather Rayner; brother-in-law Joshua Weems, and his nieces and nephews, Juli Sullivan, Hannah Sullivan, Corbin Castens, Gavin Castens, Colton Castens, Bronson Castens, Carmen Weems and Axel Weems. R.I.P "Big Steve".
A private Celebration of Life Service will be held due to environmental concerns.
You may view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest book at www.clary-glenn.com. Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020