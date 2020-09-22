Sue Gates Bennett
Sue Gates Bennett, 81, passed to her heavenly home on Thursday, September 17, 2020.
Sue was born in 1939 and raised in Sardis, MS. She attended the Mississippi University for Women in Columbus, MS where she graduated with a degree in Education.
She returned to work in Sardis where she was introduced to Jim "Sonny" Bennett by her aunt that invited him home to dinner. They were married in 1961 in a double wedding with her sister Ann and her fiance Fred Womble of Batesville, MS. Sue and Jim were longtime residents of Jackson, MS where they raised both of their children. Sue and Jim shared a marriage that lasted for 34 years until his death in 1995.
Sue's church life was the most important thing to her. She was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church where she attended weekly services and Sunday school without fail. One of the ways she gave back to the community was through a CUMC ministry called Ready Readers where trained volunteers read with the children each week for an hour.
Sue and Jim were lifelong Ole Miss fans and enjoyed attending games in Oxford and around the SEC with their best friends Frank and Pat Allen of Canton, MS. After Frank and Jim's deaths, Sue continued to attend games with Pat and her daughters Cindy Tullos and Anne Cassel Watkins and their families.
Sue was an avid golfer and longtime member of the 9-Hole Ladies Golf Association at Colonial Country Club. The highlight of her golfing career was a hole-in-one at Deerfield CC while playing with Mrs. Laverne Guyton. She treasured the many friendships that endured long after their days on the links were over.
Sue was an accomplished bridge player and was a member of The Jackson Bridge Hut. One of Sue's proudest moments was achieving Life Master level in bridge. Bridge remained a passion of Sue's until the very end.
She is survived by her children Elizabeth "Kyle" Shuford (Scott) of Mission Viejo, CA, Dr. James Daniel "Dan" Bennett III (Kim) of Columbus, MS, and a brother, Greek Gates (Nancy) of Memphis, TN. Also, three grandchildren: Kyle Bennett, Lexi Bennett and Madison Shuford along with several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial service will be held on Friday, September 25th at 11:00 am at Parkway Funeral Home, 1161 Highland Colony Pkwy, Ridgeland, MS 39157.
Memorials in her name may be made to: Christ United Methodist Church/Ready Reader Program, Jackson, MS, University of Mississippi Alumni Association, or the American Heart Association
.