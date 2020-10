Sue Longest BrooksClinton - Sue Longest Brooks, age 86, died peacefully in her home in Clinton on October 29, 2020.A Service of Death and Resurrection will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 4, at Clinton First United Methodist Church at 11:00am, with public visitation an hour before beginning at 10:00am. A time of visitation will also be held on Tuesday, November 3, at Wright and Ferguson in Clinton from 5:00 to 7:00pm. An online guestbook is available at wrightferguson.com