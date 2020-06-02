Sue Mitchell
Louisville - Sue Kirkpatrick Mitchell, a lifelong resident of Winston County, passed away on May 26, 2020 at age 89. She was surrounded by family, and joins her beloved husband Bruce Mitchell and her parents Hayes and Ollie Kirkpatrick, in eternal rest and peace.
Sue grew up on her family's farm on Highway 25, south of Louisville. She graduated from Louisville High School, where she was a champion debater and Salutatorian of her class. These admirable qualities along with her beauty attracted the attention of a young man from Winston County's Poplar Flat community named Bruce Mitchell, who was serving in the Navy and would become her husband soon after World War II was over.
Sue obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Mississippi University for Women. She taught elementary school in Zama, Mississippi for several years and then returned to further her education at Mississippi State University, where she obtained an Ed.D in Education. She worked in pre-school and early education programs at MSU which provided "reading readiness" training to young children from the Golden Triangle area. Indeed, Sue was a school teacher in one form or another her entire working life, including private tutoring and helping people obtain GEDs.
Sue lived a life of selfless Christian devotion to her family, church, and community. With Bruce, she created a bountiful, vibrant home for her children and instilled in them all the right values. In time, she became a loving, generous grandmother and great-grandmother. Sue was a longtime dedicated member and leader of Calvary Baptist Church, and member of the choir. She was active in the Women's Missionary Union throughout her adult life, serving as President of WMU as well as coordinator and leader of statewide WMU programs.
Sue was elected as a Trustee of the Louisville Municipal School District in the early 1980s and served on the school board with distinction for several years. She was well read and well informed. She and Bruce traveled across the United States and throughout Europe and Asia. At home, she loved to work in her flower beds and gardens and was a superb cook and baker. She was also an excellent seamstress, and later in life, a truly master quilter.
A cherished part of Christmas at the Mitchell house was Sue's re-telling of the Christmas story, straight from the Gospels, by heart. We beheld in wonder that long after dementia took away her short-term memory, Sue could still remember and sing all four verses of her favorite hymns. May her memory be a blessing.
Sue was predeceased by her beloved husband Earl Bruce Mitchell, her parents, and prior generations. She is survived by her sister, Martha Kirkpatrick DuBard (Leo, deceased), her three children: Judith Mitchell Wiener (Joshua), Michael Hayes Mitchell (Sharon), Janet Marie Mitchell, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
Donations in Sue's honor may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, c/o Joellen Johnson, 5410 Old Robinson Road, Louisville, MS 39339. or a charity of your choice. Services provided by Nowell-Massey Funeral Home 724 N. Columbus Ave. Louisville, MS 39339. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.nowellmasseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Jun. 2, 2020.