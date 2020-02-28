|
|
Sue Nash Dockery
Clinton - Tommie Sue Everett Nash Dockery, 94, passed away peacefully at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, Mississippi, on February 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving and grateful family. Sue was born on May 21, 1925, in D'Lo, Mississippi, to Thomas Lafayette Everett and Sudie Edna Norman Everett.
Sue married Binford Truett (B.T.) Nash in 1948 and lived in Oxford. After B.T. died in 1976, Sue relocated to Jackson where she met and remarried David (Dave) T. Dockery, Jr. in 1981. Sue was an active member of Broadmoor Baptist and Pocahontas Baptist churches as well as a member of PEO Sisterhood, Chapter F, and Order of the Eastern Star, Miriam Chapter No. 67.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Nell McCoy and Nai Everett, her husbands, B.T Nash and David Dockery, and her step daughter-in-law Mary Dockery. She is survived by a host of family and friends including her siblings Juan Williams, John Everett (Lucille), and Ann Sumners (Bob); son Binford Truett Nash, Jr., wife Sandra, and children, Amy Parker (Ryan) and Benny (Windy); son Clifton Nash, wife Ellen, and children, Tyler (Jennifer) and Lee (Blakeley); daughter Trudy Smith, husband Chris, and children, Luke (Stephanie), Emily, and Sadie Gregory (Ben). She is also survived by stepchildren David T. Dockery, III, and Gwin Wyatt, husband Frank, and daughter, Brooke.
Visitation will be held at Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel, Clinton, Mississippi, at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020. A service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at 4:00 p.m. at Oxford Memorial Cemetery, Oxford, Mississippi. A gathering of family and friends will take place in Wesley Hall at Oxford University United Methodist Church following interment.
Memorials may be made to the Edna Norman Everett Scholarship Fund at Mississippi College or to the Broadmoor Baptist Church Missionary Fund in memory of Sue Nash Dockery.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020