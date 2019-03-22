|
|
Susan D. Anthony
Clinton - Susan Anthony died peacefully at home on March 21, 2019, from complications from lung cancer, with her beloved daughter, Mary Callie Anthony, and twin grandchildren, Madison and Maddox Anthony, near her side.
Susan was born May 21, 1949 in Pontotoc, the first child of Frances S. and Ben Caldwell. She grew up in Whitehaven and attended Ole Miss.
From an early age Susan had a powerful voice and a gift for song. Living in Memphis as a young adult, she worked as a studio singer at Sun Records and sang back-up on the Elvis Presley's record In the Ghetto, as well as singing back up for Neil Diamond, Mickey Gilley and others. In the 1980s she played the role of Sally Bowles in the Jackson New Stage production Cabaret, bringing the house down every night belting out Sally's signature songs. Ever the willing performer, Susan would cheerfully break into Come to the Cabaret at pretty much any restaurant or bar where she might be asked. She later assisted with the Parchman Penitentiary Band. She sang at many a wedding and funeral; once at the wedding of her daughter's godparents she sang Evergreen, although she had to leave immediately thereafter to go duck hunting!
Su-Su to her many, many friends to whom she was fiercely loyal and generous, Gammy to her precious twin "grandbabies," Susan was a free spirit - talented and brilliant - with many varied interests. Longtime friend, former Lt. Gov. Brad Dye (now deceased), with whom she worked for many years as Standing Committee Secretary for the Mississippi State Senate, said she possessed "unmatched intelligence." Later Susan worked as Judicial Assistant to Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Dan Lee (now deceased) and she retired from the Mississippi Appeals Court as Business Analyst.
Left to cherish Susan's memory are her daughter and grandchildren, sister Lesley Regenhardt of Piperton, Tennessee, sister-in-law, Regina Anthony Birdwell of Clinton, and a legion of friends who will miss her cheerful "hi, hon" and be forever grateful to have known and loved her. Susan was predeceased by her parents, Callie's father, James ("Red") Anthony, and sister, Shelley Dotson.
A funeral service for Susan will be on Saturday, March 23 at 3:00 p.m., preceded by visitation at 1:00 p.m., all at Pineview Baptist Church, 1288 Clinton-Raymond Road, Clinton. Wright & Ferguson, 106 Cynthia Street, Clinton is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Pineview Baptist Church or to any preferred charity. Susan hoped her friends and family would remember her by wearing purple to her visitation and service.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 22, 2019