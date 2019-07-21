|
|
Susan Elizabeth Wellman
Jackson - Susan Elizabeth Wellman, 63, died on July 18, 2019. She was born September 16, 1955 in Morganton, NC to Sanford and Sue Wellman. Following her graduation from Salem High School, she attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Zoology. Susan then earned a Ph.D. in Chemistry from Florida State University. She was an NIH post doctoral fellow at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and subsequently joined its faculty in the Department of Pharmacology. She retired in 2010 as a Full Professor.
In addition to her academic and teaching accomplishments, Susan was a locally recognized musician who performed with Bounds Street, a popular Celtic band. She also was a member of the Mississippi Chorus, the Summer Women's chorus and a founding member of St. Brigid's, a Vocal Ensemble.
Susan was also a fabric artist using her semi-professional skills as a seamstress and knitter. Her flower garden was a special love and a source of inspiration for her other artistic endeavors. Prior to her illness, Susan was working on getting her private pilot's license. Whatever she did, she brought joy into the lives and hearts of her family and friends.
Susan is survived by her husband, Donald B. Sittman, and her sister and best friend Kathy Wellman, together with her brothers Sam (Debbie) and Steve (Suzanne) Wellman, and her sisters-in law Mary (Marvin Clark) Sittman and Ann (Ronnie) Yessman. Her memories will be cherished by her numerous nieces and nephews.
As a dedicated scientist and teacher during life, Susan donated her body to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for the benefit of medical research.
Arrangements for a Memorial Service at a later date are pending. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Campaign for Children's of Mississippi at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 21, 2019