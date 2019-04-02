|
Susan Lane Stringer Dodder
Madison - Susan Lane Stringer Dodder passed away at her home on Saturday, March 30, 2019, while holding hands with her son and daughter after a courageous and lengthy battle with ovarian cancer. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 2 and on Wednesday April 3 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Madison United Methodist Church in Madison, MS. Funeral services will be on her birthday, April 3, at 10:30 a.m. at Madison United Methodist Church with the Reverend Barry Male officiating and burial services to follow at Highland Cemetery in Hattiesburg, MS at 3 pm.
Ms. Dodder was born April 3, 1955 in Laurel, MS to the late Lonnie Jackson Stringer, Jr. and Dimple Eloise Lane Stringer. During early childhood, Susan lived in Grand Isle, LA with very fond memories and lifelong friendships made before her father was relocated to Hattiesburg. She attended Thames Elementary and then Hattiesburg High School where she graduated in 1973. She attended the University of Southern Mississippi where she was an active member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. After graduation in 1977 with a B.S. in Dietetics, she completed a Dietetic Internship in 1978 at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Following a short career in dietetics, she then completed her MBA at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and then obtained her CPA. She worked in public accounting before staying at home for many years to raise her children. She returned to work for the State of MS working in various roles for the State Treasury Office and the Department of Finance and Administration, retiring after 22 years of service.
Susan was a devoted and loyal mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a member of Madison United Methodist Church since 1990 and will be greatly missed by the Good News Sunday School class. Her interests included traveling with her daughter and frequently visiting her grandchildren in Georgia. She was an active participant of a church bible study and book club, where she gained many dear friends. She was also a proud member of the women's cancer support group, "Circle of Love," from which she received inspiration and provided encouragement to others battling cancer. Susan will always be remembered for her genuine smile and positive, uplifting attitude, even when facing adversity. She faced life's challenges with strength, courage, and unwavering faith in God.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, L.J. and Dimple Stringer. Survivors include her children, Kimbrell Cook Dodder, Jr. (Melissa) of Sharpsburg, GA, and Keely Lane Dodder of Jackson, MS; grandchildren, Landon Leigh Dodder and Meili Grace Dodder.
Memorials may be made to Madison United Methodist Church, 100 Post Oak Road, Madison, MS 39110 or to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance at ocrahope.org in order to fund vital research, provide resources, and advocate to help fight against ovarian cancer.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019