Suzelle Weems
Madison - Suzelle Weems succumbed, on January 10, 2020 to the ravages of acute myeloid leukemia despite a valiant and resolute year- long battle with the disease, a battle which involved chemotherapy and bone-marrow transplant.
She was born in Houston, Texas, May 6, 1955, the beloved first born of Nanette Weaver Weems and William Lamar Weems. Because of educational and military commitments, the family made several moves during her childhood, finally settling in Jackson, MS where she graduated from Jackson Preparatory School in 1973. She attended Mississippi State University and, subsequently, received an MBA degree from the Else School of Management of Millsaps College. She pursued a career in accounting, most recently as a CPA with the firm, BKD LLP.
Her principle avocations were related to her love of animals, especially dogs and horses. She was an active supporter of organizations which promote animal welfare and counted "rescue dogs" among her favorite companions over the years. Riding and nurturing her horses were her favorite activity for the out-of-doors. At a younger age, she was an avid scuba diver. Tennis was, for her, a regular social occasion as well as sport. Her religious affiliation is United Methodist.
Suzelle is survived by her parents, Dr. W. Lamar and Mrs. Nanette Weems, by two sisters, Judy Lynn Weems and Robin Weems, and by a niece, Emily Nanette Weems and nephews Matthew Lamar Bierman, Richard Jacob Bierman, and Dawson Scott Weems. She was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Scott Weems and by paternal grandparents, Bertha Wilkins and Mack Dawson Weems and maternal grandparents, Susan Ellen Tomlinson and Joseph Freeman Weaver. She was a part of a large extended family, which includes both those who are now alive and grieving her passing and many dear ones who predeceased her. All of them have been an important element of her life. She has been embraced during this grueling trial by a close circle of loyal and loving friends, among whom, her cousins Nancy Clarkson Cochran and Jean Clarkson were exceptionally supportive.
The family wish to acknowledge with gratitude the professional competence and tender caring of the bone marrow transplant teams of the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Duke University Medical Center.
Funeral arrangements are in the hands of Sebrell Funeral Home. Visitation is scheduled for 10:00 am, January 15, 2020 in the Chapel of the Christian Center of Millsaps College. Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 am. Interment of the urn and brief memorial service will be held for family and close friends at 11:00 am, January 16, 2020 at Carr United Methodist Church (15525 Hwy 501, Forest, MS 39074)
Those who wish to memorialize Suzelle are requested to consider her favorite charities: Magnolia Speech School (733 Flag Chapel Road, Jackson, MS 39209), and Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi, Inc. (395 Mays Street, Jackson, MS 39213) or the charity of personal choice.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020