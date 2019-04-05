Services
Natchez Trace Cemetery Funeral Home & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Jackson, MS
Madison - Suzette Capriotti Leverette went to be with the Lord on April 3, 2019, in Jackson, Mississippi. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 6, 2019, 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Jackson, Mississippi, with funeral to follow.

Suzette was born on July 3, 1953, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to the late Peter and Nancy Capriotti. She was one of four children and was raised in Jackson, Mississippi. Suzette married Cliff Leverette on October 18, 1980, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, where they remained active members.

Suzette was a wonderful mentor and friend who loved to take others under her nurturing wing. She loved to work in her garden and was a fantastic Italian cook who constantly used her talents to serve others. She was hard working, selfless, loving, and dedicated to caring for her family and friends, especially her beloved granddaughter, Lena.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother. Survivors include her husband; her two loving daughters, Angela Leverette of Dallas, Texas, and Julia Whitton (Landon) of Madison, Mississippi; beloved granddaughter, Lena Whitton; sister, Jane Forsbach (Robert) of Dallas, Texas; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 5, 2019
