Sybil J. Tullos
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sybil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sybil J. Tullos

Ridgeland - Born to Roland and Florence Johnson in Felsenthal, Arkansas on March 29, 1932, she started her journey. On May 22, 2020 Jesus welcomed her home after a brief stay at Hospice Ministries.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Vernon, her son Gary and grandson Alex Tullos.

She has left a legacy with her children, Roger and Renee Tullos, Jann and Mike Kenney, Cherry and Larry Collum, Rolan and Lynn Tullos. Also, her grandchildren whom she loved to take on adventures. Elizabeth (Kelly) Boszor, Blake Phillips, Jance (Eric) Hart, Kari (Drew) Kennedy, Jon Michael Kenney, Lauren Tullos and Ashley Tullos and nine great grandchildren. Also surviving her are her siblings, Billie J Tullos, Ray Johnson, and Rex Johnson.

From presiding over Bible School in her 30's to presiding over Clinton Pilot Club in her 50's to leading the Reservoir Power Squadron in her 70's, she loved people and loved serving. She owned and operated Beltone Hearing Service in Jackson, MS for 17 years along with Vernon.

Our Mother

She taught us to love God

She taught us to trust God

She taught us to know God

She taught us to love each other

She taught us to serve

She taught us to be unselfish

She taught us to have fun

She taught us to be individuals

She taught us adventure

She taught us to be creative

She taught us to be spontaneous

She taught us grace

She taught us mercy

She taught us unconditional love

She taught us 99% of the things you worry about never happen anyway

She taught us This is the day which the Lord hath made. We WILL rejoice and BE GLAD in it

She taught us we could do anything we put our mind and energies to - as long as it was NOT immoral, illegal, or harmful to our person.

We love you mother/grandmother.

Graveside services for the family will be at 2pm on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery.

Memorial gifts and donations may be made to First Baptist Jackson Go Fund or Lottie Moon.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved