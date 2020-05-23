Sybil J. Tullos



Ridgeland - Born to Roland and Florence Johnson in Felsenthal, Arkansas on March 29, 1932, she started her journey. On May 22, 2020 Jesus welcomed her home after a brief stay at Hospice Ministries.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Vernon, her son Gary and grandson Alex Tullos.



She has left a legacy with her children, Roger and Renee Tullos, Jann and Mike Kenney, Cherry and Larry Collum, Rolan and Lynn Tullos. Also, her grandchildren whom she loved to take on adventures. Elizabeth (Kelly) Boszor, Blake Phillips, Jance (Eric) Hart, Kari (Drew) Kennedy, Jon Michael Kenney, Lauren Tullos and Ashley Tullos and nine great grandchildren. Also surviving her are her siblings, Billie J Tullos, Ray Johnson, and Rex Johnson.



From presiding over Bible School in her 30's to presiding over Clinton Pilot Club in her 50's to leading the Reservoir Power Squadron in her 70's, she loved people and loved serving. She owned and operated Beltone Hearing Service in Jackson, MS for 17 years along with Vernon.



Our Mother



She taught us to love God



She taught us to trust God



She taught us to know God



She taught us to love each other



She taught us to serve



She taught us to be unselfish



She taught us to have fun



She taught us to be individuals



She taught us adventure



She taught us to be creative



She taught us to be spontaneous



She taught us grace



She taught us mercy



She taught us unconditional love



She taught us 99% of the things you worry about never happen anyway



She taught us This is the day which the Lord hath made. We WILL rejoice and BE GLAD in it



She taught us we could do anything we put our mind and energies to - as long as it was NOT immoral, illegal, or harmful to our person.



We love you mother/grandmother.



Graveside services for the family will be at 2pm on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery.



Memorial gifts and donations may be made to First Baptist Jackson Go Fund or Lottie Moon.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store