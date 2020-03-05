|
|
Sylvia Gay Chaney
Jackson - Sylvia Gay Chaney passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Brandon, MS. She was born on June 21st 1943 and was a lifelong resident of Jackson Mississippi. She worked for the United Postal Service for 5 years and was a very devoted mother and wife. Her passion in life was her family, shopping in thrift stores and collecting angels. She is quite possibly the only person in the world to never complain about anything. She is survived by her husband Terry Chaney of 56 years and her 2 children, Robin Evans and Ronny Chaney as well her 3 grandchildren - Jeremy Evans, Seven Chaney and Mercer Chaney. She is also survived by her brother, Edwin Ware Reed and her sister, Jackie Reed-Chatham. She left this world to go to heaven with a legacy of love, faith and a strong belief in God. She will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Friday, March 6 at 2:00 PM with visitation one hour prior.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020