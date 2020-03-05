Services
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-2123
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Chaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Gay Chaney


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia Gay Chaney Obituary
Sylvia Gay Chaney

Jackson - Sylvia Gay Chaney passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Brandon, MS. She was born on June 21st 1943 and was a lifelong resident of Jackson Mississippi. She worked for the United Postal Service for 5 years and was a very devoted mother and wife. Her passion in life was her family, shopping in thrift stores and collecting angels. She is quite possibly the only person in the world to never complain about anything. She is survived by her husband Terry Chaney of 56 years and her 2 children, Robin Evans and Ronny Chaney as well her 3 grandchildren - Jeremy Evans, Seven Chaney and Mercer Chaney. She is also survived by her brother, Edwin Ware Reed and her sister, Jackie Reed-Chatham. She left this world to go to heaven with a legacy of love, faith and a strong belief in God. She will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Friday, March 6 at 2:00 PM with visitation one hour prior.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakewood Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -