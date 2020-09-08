1/1
Tabb Harris
1960 - 2020
Tabb Harris

Byram - James (Tabb) Harris, Jr., 60, passed away on Tuesday, September 08, 2020 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 09, 2020 from 5:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m. at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Harrisville Cemetery. Due to the current circumstances regarding COVID-19, the funeral home will have an occupancy of ten people in the building at a time. All attendees are required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

Mr. Harris was born to James Marcelle Harris and Doris Moredock Harris on February 14, 1960 in Jackson, MS. A graduate of the Education Center in Jackson, he was formerly employed at D&M Trucking Inc. as a shop foreman. James was a member of First Baptist Church Ridgeland. He was an avid water skier.

Along with his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Jordan Harris of Pensacola, FL; sister, Doris Marie Harris Bagwell (Johnny) of Terry; niece, Jessica Bagwell Walker (Blake) and special nephew, Chad Harris Bagwell (Jennifer); and many first cousins.

Online guestbook may be signed at chancellorfuneralhome.com.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
7225 S Siwell Rd
Byram, MS 39272
601-372-2955
