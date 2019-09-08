|
Talmadge Baughn, Jr.
Clinton, MS - Talmadge Dewitt Baughn Jr. died on September 6, 2019 to be present with the Lord. He was born in 1937 to Lou Emma and Talmadge Dewitt Baughn Sr. in Vicksburg, MS. He delivered newspapers as a kid which taught him the value of hard work and of saving. He joined the Navy serving on the USS Canberra in 1956 and served as the Disc Jockey aboard the ship and even played music for President Eisenhower during one of his presidential tours. He was saved during a Billy Graham crusade in Vicksburg, MS in his early years. He married Bettye Jean Clayton and had two sons: Darrell C. Baughn and Talmadge David Baughn (who died almost at the same time as his dad). He was a vice president at Trustmark Bank specializing in Compliance. He served as the treasurer, Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and spiritual leader at Midway Baptist Church for many years. Talmadge Baughn was a true Banker, a diligent Sunday School teacher, a caring Dad, a faithful Husband, a concrete Christian, and verily a man for whom the world was not worthy. He is survived by his wife Bettye Jean Clayton Baughn and his son Darrell C. Baughn.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Lakewood Funeral Home, Jackson, MS. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Lakewood Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Lakewood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, family prefers donations be made to the F.O.A. 1298 F O A Rd, Jackson, MS 39209 or to the Gideons International.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 8, 2019