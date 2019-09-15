Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Ridgeland Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
First Ridgeland Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Talmadge Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Talmadge Jerome Kelly


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Talmadge Jerome Kelly Obituary
Talmadge Jerome Kelly

Bentonville, AR - Talmadge Jerome Kelly, 84, went to be with our Lord on Sept. 6, 2019 at Circle of Life in Bentonville, AR. He was born June 6, 1935 in Tomnolen, MS to Jerome Kirby Kelly and Eva Lou Lamb Kelly.

He was a devoted member of First Ridgeland Baptist Church in Ridgeland, Mississippi.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Janie, his parents and grandson, Chris.

He is survived by son, Jerry; daughter, Brenda; 4 grandchildren; one great-grandson and two brothers, Phil Kelly and Kimble Kelly.

A celebration of life service will be held at First Ridgeland Baptist Church on Tuesday, Sept 17, 2019. Visitation will be at 10:00 am with a service following at 11:00. Memorials can be made to the church in honor of Talmadge.

Condolences: Stockdale-Moodyfs.com
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Talmadge's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.