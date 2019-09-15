|
Talmadge Jerome Kelly
Bentonville, AR - Talmadge Jerome Kelly, 84, went to be with our Lord on Sept. 6, 2019 at Circle of Life in Bentonville, AR. He was born June 6, 1935 in Tomnolen, MS to Jerome Kirby Kelly and Eva Lou Lamb Kelly.
He was a devoted member of First Ridgeland Baptist Church in Ridgeland, Mississippi.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Janie, his parents and grandson, Chris.
He is survived by son, Jerry; daughter, Brenda; 4 grandchildren; one great-grandson and two brothers, Phil Kelly and Kimble Kelly.
A celebration of life service will be held at First Ridgeland Baptist Church on Tuesday, Sept 17, 2019. Visitation will be at 10:00 am with a service following at 11:00. Memorials can be made to the church in honor of Talmadge.
Condolences: Stockdale-Moodyfs.com
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 15, 2019