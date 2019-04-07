Tammy Evoynne Coleman



Pearl - Tammy Evoynne Coleman passed away on April 2, 2019 in her home. She was 50.



A native of Indianola, MS, she was the daughter of Carolyn Wages Hood Atkinson and the late John Willie Hood.



Tammy was the most loving, kind, and compassionate person. She had a big heart and loved helping others whether it was cooking for them or caring for them in their homes. She loved the Lord. Because of her dedication to reading the Bible, she held a wealth of knowledge in referencing scripture. Above all, God and family were first; she had a special love for music that bonded herself to her son, Brett, which he will always cherish.



In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents.



She is survived by her sons, Brett M. Coleman (Katie), of Colorado Springs, CO and John Bradley "J.B." Coleman, of Holcomb, MS; her mother, Carolyn Wages Atkinson (Mike), of Pearl; sisters: Dawn Wells (Mike), of Rockwall, TX; Tiffany Weiss, of Pearl; and Angel Gangwer (Ben), of Colorado Springs, CO; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.



A Celebration of Tammy's Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Faith Family Church of God, 3808 Old Brandon Rd. in Pearl, with Pastor G. Nathan Headrick and Bro. Steve Bullion officiating. Visitation 12 Noon until the hour of the service.



Please no floral arrangements. The family requests plants only please or memorial donations to .