Tecumseh "TC" Britt, Jr.
Minter City - Tecumseh "TC" Britt, Jr., 89, of Minter City passed away April 27, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
Services will be held Tuesday at 2:30 pm at the Minter City Methodist Church with the Rev. Sara Miller and Rev. Albert Britt officiating. Burial will follow at Lehrton Cemetery in Ruleville under the direction of Greenwood Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12:30 pm until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Mr. Britt was born July 13, 1929, in Alva, the son of Venie Mae Parker Britt and Tecumseh Britt, Sr. The family moved to Minter City when he was three years old. He graduated from Minter City High School in 1948 and was voted Mr. Minter City High. He was a lifelong member of Minter City Methodist Church where he served as trustee and was on the finance committee. Mr. Britt farmed for 40 years and co-owned TC Britt Trucking with his son TC, III. He was a member of ASCS and the Farm Bureau.
In Mr. Britt's earlier years, he enjoyed bird hunting and restoring antique clocks. He was a regular visitor at Lovett's parts house in Ruleville and the Minter City Gin, where he shared his love for storytelling and coffee.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Doris Jane Nokes Britt; three children Larry Lee Britt and wife Mary Ann of Oxford; Kathy Fay Britt Jones and husband Bill of Natchez; and Tecumseh "TC" Britt, III and wife Key of Greenwood; nine grandchildren Larry Lee Britt, II and wife Anne of Brentwood, TN; Marjorie Jane Britt Kilgore and husband Steven of Philadelphia, MS; Lara Glynn "Lollie" Britt Pilcher and husband George of New York, NY; Margaret Caroline Britt Baker and husband Drew of Oxford; William Thuruston Jones, III of Clinton; Parker Britt Jones of Vicksburg; Tecumseh "Crump" Britt, IV and wife Melissa of Glendora; Wilson Peeples Britt and wife Stella of Schlater; and Mary Key Britt of Greenwood; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Mr. Britt's grandsons and grandsons-in-law. Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews and the Minter City Methodist Church Men's Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts in Mr. Britt's memory be made to the Minter City Methodist Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 28, 2019