Ted Pruitt Allen
Magee - Ted Pruitt Allen, Magee, MS, died on March 21, 2020.
Ted was born in Magee on Friday, July 7, 1939. Ted was a member of First Baptist Church of Magee.
For fifty-seven years, Ted greeted customers at Central Building Supply and Hardware, Inc., the local Ace store and family-owned business.
He was a Magee Volunteer Fireman. The department is providing an escort for the procession. It will pass under a flag-draped ladder over the street. He was a member of the Magee Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame in 2016.
Ted was a graduate of Magee Highschool and Mississippi College where he lettered in football.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to FBC Magee Truman and Pauline Allen Mission Fund, Samaritan's Purse, or Mississippi FCA.
A celebration of life will follow at a later time.
Ted is preceded in death by his father and mother, Truman Pruitt and Pauline Tullos Allen. Survivors include his wife, Jean Womack Allen, and two children, Allyson Allen Berch (Dennis), Magee, MS, and Ted Pruitt Allen II (Jenny), Brandon, MS, and grandchildren, Katelyn Berch, Molly Berch, Ben Berch, John Garrett Allen, Nicholas Allen, Harrison Allen, Cline Cook, and Julie Cook.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020