|
|
A giant of a man, Ted Pruitt Allen, Magee, MS, left this earth on March 21, 2020 and joined his mighty God. He was surrounded by his loving family at his death. Ted was born in Magee on Friday, July 7, 1939, a place he never left.
Ted was a member of First Baptist Church, attending for eighty years and serving as a deacon for fifty years. He participated in the church's Montana Mission Team for 20 years. He was involved in youth ministry through sports and youth trips. For over 57 years, Ted greeted customers with his big smile at Central Building Supply and Hardware, the family-owned business that he managed most of his adult life. As he offered a helping hand to customers, they often were treated to his wonderful round of laughter for which he was known throughout Simpson County. He considered his employees his family. As an employer, he gave encouragement to over ten lay preachers employed through the years at Central. Serving his fellow man through the business, especially through hard times, personal crises, or natural disasters, gave him great satisfaction. No matter how busy, he had time to listen and advise his friends and customers. His servanthood was further demonstrated though his 33 years as a volunteer with the Magee Volunteer Fire Department. The firemen members are honoring Ted by flying the flag at half staff at the department. The fire department will also honor Ted with an escort by the fire station with a flag-draped ladder over the street before going to the cemetery. Upon leaving the funeral home, the processional will pass by the business where he spent most of his adult life enjoying the customers and the people of Magee. As a vital member of the community, he was especially honored as a member of the Magee Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame in 2016.
Ted has been described by friends and mentors as a man of God, salt of the earth, honest, humble, happy, father figure, generous, and a fun-loving prankster, loved by all who knew him. He was always the same, no matter where you saw him. Ted treated everyone the same no matter their station in life. The many expressions of concern, prayers, and visits are evidence of how much he was appreciated as a friend and neighbor during his illness. The tributes on social media attest to his Christian influence. Ted was a graduate of Magee High School where he was active in sports and Mississippi College where he obtained a degree in business. While at Mississippi College, he was active in campus life and lettered in football.
Ted is preceded in death by his father and mother, Truman Pruitt and Pauline Tullos Allen. Survivors include his wife, Jean Womack Allen, and two children, Allyson Allen Berch (Dennis) and Ted Pruitt Allen II (Jenny), Brandon, MS, and grandchildren, Katelyn Berch, Molly Berch, Ben Berch, John Garrett Allen, Nicholas Allen, Harrison Allen, Cline Cook, and Julie Cook.
A devoted husband and father, Ted's love of family was unmatched. Family time was one of his top priorities. Whether he was spending time with his extended family or his children and their families, he was with the ones he loved the most. He cherished the love of his life, his children, and grandchildren and led them by his Godly example of his faith and trust in the Lord. By doing so, he taught them how to live life, love others and one another. A faithful prayer warrior (I Kings 8:59-60), he prayed daily for his family, his church, and others.
Family members describe Ted as compassionate, generous, humble, real, jovial, content, happy, gentle, passionate, caring, determined, friend, nonjudgmental, believer, strong, even-tempered, teacher, funny, selfless, genuine, loving, and a one-of-a-kind of guy!
Some of his most enjoyable times with his family included Sunday lunches, holidays, and countless trips and vacations to the mountains and the beach with aunts, uncles, and cousins. In more recent years, he loved trips in the family van with grandchildren on board to favorite restaurants, college ball games, the beach, trips out West, and most recently, enjoying stays in the Blue Ridge Mountain cabins.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Magee FBC Truman and Pauline Allen Missions Fund, Samaritans Purse, or Mississippi Fellowship of Christian Athletes.Rev. Earl Clark will be officiating in graveside services, assisted by Rev. Jim Taylor, and Assistant Fire Chief Phillip Magee. Pallbearers will be John Crout, Matthew Hickman, Tommy Meador, Wade Parham, Brian Richardson, James Smith, Lane Steel, and Kenny White. Private graveside services will be conducted at Magee City Cemetery.
Due to unprecedented circumstances, a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020