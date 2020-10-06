Tempy Ann Garrett MurrayBrandon, MS - Tempy Ann Garrett Murray 65, beloved and cherished wife, mother and grandmother of Brandon, passed away Monday, October 5 in Union, Ms. She is known for her generous and giving nature to others, without any thought of return.Visitation will be from 6-8 PM October 9 at Ott and Lee in Brandon (see address below).Funeral services will be held at 11:00 Saturday, October 10 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens (4111 Highway 80 E, Pearl, MS 39208) with Duke Lancaster of Vineyard Church of Jackson, officiating.Tempy was born in Fort Scott, Kansas to Floyd and Patsy Garrett on December 6, 1954. She graduated from Ft Scott High School in 1972. She married Jon Murray on June 2, 1974 in Hammond United Methodist Church. She graduated from Ft. Scott Community College in 1974. She worked as a UPC manager for Walmart for 30 years. Tempy was one of the founding members of the Black Rose Theater Company, where she directed and produced countless shows, and was also president from approximately 1994-96. Tempy's dedication to the theater earned her the Denver Wilson award in 1999.Tempy is preceded in death by her father, Floyd Garrett, her mother, Patsy Garrett, and cousins Donnie Riley,Tommy Riley,and Merita Riley Sheehy.Tempy is survived by Jon Murray, son, Joshua Murray and his wife Melissa Murray, and daughter Rachel Murray Berch, and her spouse Thomas Berch, grandchildren Orchid Berch, Riley Murray, Gabriel Murray, David Murray and Caroline Murray, and cousin Michel Riley Schaub as well as her family at Vineyard church of Jackson.Flowers can be sent to Ott and Lee in Brandon1360 W Government St, Brandon, MS 39042Memorials can be sent to the family at 8 Hemlock Rd, Brandon Ms. 39042