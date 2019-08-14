|
Tena Wilbanks Wooldridge
Madison - Tena Wilbanks Wooldridge, 57, of Madison, MS passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at St. Dominic Memorial Hospital - Jackson. She was born in San Luis Obispo, CA on May 11, 1962. She lived and was raised in the Kossuth community before her family moved to Jackson, MS. There she graduated from Madison Ridgeland Academy in 1980. She continued her education in Texas before returning to Ridgeland, MS to raise her son. There she met her husband of 23 years: Daniel Wooldridge and was married in October of 1996 and made their home in Madison where she was a member of First Baptist Church - Jackson. Tena was a person who cared for and loved everyone. Her life was full of God's love and she would share it with everyone through her love of nature, flowers and animals. Her greatest love was caring for her family: Daniel, Joshua and Sayd whom she cherished with all her heart. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 12 pm-2:00 pm at Magnolia Funeral Home. A celebration of Tena's life will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Magnolia Funeral Home Chapel of Memories officiated by Rev. Ralph Culp. Pallbearers include Marshall Wooldridge, Wesley Wooldridge, Hunter Wooldridge, Michael Voyles, Kevin Voyles and Jae Morton. Interment will follow in Henry Cemetery. Magnolia Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Those left to honor Tena's memory include her husband of 23 years: Daniel Wooldridge of Madison, MS; her son: Joshua Thomas Johnson of Madison, MS; her mother: Peggy Voyles Wilbanks of Corinth, MS; her granddaughter: Sayd Grace Johnson; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father: Tommy Wilbanks; her brother: Thomas Todd Wilbanks; and her maternal grandparents: G.B. & Shirley Voyles. Online condolences may be expressed at magnoliafuneralhome.net.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 14, 2019